Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

