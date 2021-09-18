Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 1,924,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $429,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

