Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) PT at C$59.55

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.45.

A number of research firms have commented on AIF. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:AIF traded down C$0.54 on Monday, reaching C$62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,724. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 76.82%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

