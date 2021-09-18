Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target at $43.50

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.