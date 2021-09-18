Analysts Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Target Price at $29.99

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDNMY shares. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 49,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,877. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Edenred has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

