Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target at $85.12

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $60.46. 2,498,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $1,595,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 454.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in II-VI by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.