Analysts Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.65. 60,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. Kering has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

