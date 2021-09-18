Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price at $9.00

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNLSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 75,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

