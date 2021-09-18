Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 170.0% in August

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.1085 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter.

