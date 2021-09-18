Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 170.0% in August

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FINS stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.1085 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.