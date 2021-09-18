Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NGLOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Anglo American stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

