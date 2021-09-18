Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

