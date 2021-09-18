ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $3,306.68 on Major Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for $3,306.68 or 0.06826401 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $96.98 million and $22,539.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00134469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

