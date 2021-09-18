Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

