AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANPC opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

