ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.01 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $188.80 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00006623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00121367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00174533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.55 or 0.07112690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.43 or 0.99649980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00871277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 59,482,193 coins and its circulating supply is 59,361,023 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

