Apollo Investment Co. (AINV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 8th

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $873.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

