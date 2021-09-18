Apollo Investment Co. (AINV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 8th

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $873.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.
About Apollo Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
