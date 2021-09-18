Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Appen has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

