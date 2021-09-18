Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 34,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.9% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 155,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

