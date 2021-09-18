Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGTC shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGTC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 417,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

