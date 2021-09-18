Apriem Advisors Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,462.52 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,445.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,338.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

