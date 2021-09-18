ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$12.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ARX opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.66 and a one year high of C$10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

