ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.