Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $64,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock opened at $359.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.