Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in August

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.74 price target (down from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS AZMCF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

