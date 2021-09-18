ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $338.72 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. ASD has a market capitalization of $338.72 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

