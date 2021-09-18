ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Shares of ASGN opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

