ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASOMY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. 7,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 3.56. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.