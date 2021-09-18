Associated British Foods plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASBFY. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

ASBFY opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

