ATB Capital Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by ATB Capital to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.97.

Shares of TCW opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$682.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

