Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $137,600.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Robert L. Borden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00.
NYSE ATH opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
