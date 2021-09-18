Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $137,600.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert L. Borden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00.

NYSE ATH opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

