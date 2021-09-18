Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the lowest is $4.09. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,215. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

