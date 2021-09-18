Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $36.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

