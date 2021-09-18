Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $23,295,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.