Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 224.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

