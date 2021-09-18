AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Down 28.3%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) shares were down 28.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 5,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

