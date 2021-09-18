Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ANZBY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

