Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average is $291.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

