AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $219.89 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.82.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

