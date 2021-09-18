Aviva PLC Acquires 3,207 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,856,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,852,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

