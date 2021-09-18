Aviva PLC Grows Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

