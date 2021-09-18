Aviva PLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $274.45 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $287.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.06.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.