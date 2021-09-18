Aviva PLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.36. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

