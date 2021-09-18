Aviva PLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $1,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.55 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

