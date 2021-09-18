Aviva PLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.