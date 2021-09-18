Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

