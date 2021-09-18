Aviva PLC Sells 5,898 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after buying an additional 4,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,103 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 966,932 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

