AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.