Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $34.58 Average PT from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 310,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,789. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

