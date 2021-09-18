B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on September 29th

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

