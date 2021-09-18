Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.17 ($97.84).

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €76.25 ($89.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52 week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.08.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

